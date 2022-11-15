XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows

Not only Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji, but many other platforms have also provided steamy content. Make sure that you are reading this alone.

Ekta Kapoor and her controversial OTT platform ALT Balaji made several headlines due to its explicit sexual content. The 18+ shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, and Ragini MMS 2, and their success, motivated other producers to back content that would be high on sleaze. So, let's move on to our list, where we will get to know more such shows, where there are plenty of sex scenes with minimal to no support of the story. (All images source: Twitter)