XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows

Not only Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji, but many other platforms have also provided steamy content. Make sure that you are reading this alone.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 15, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor and her controversial OTT platform ALT Balaji made several headlines due to its explicit sexual content. The 18+ shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, and Ragini MMS 2, and their success, motivated other producers to back content that would be high on sleaze. So, let's move on to our list, where we will get to know more such shows, where there are plenty of sex scenes with minimal to no support of the story. (All images source: Twitter)

1. Mastram

Mastram
1/5

Move over to Ekta Kapoor's XXX, and dive deep into the fantasies of Mastram. The 2020 erotic literature drama features Anshuman Jha, Tara Alisha Berry, Abha Paul, and Rani Chatterjee in some of the most arousing moments depicted on screens. 

Where to watch: MX Player

2. F Se Fantasy

F Se Fantasy
2/5

F Se Fantasy is a collection of short stories fascinating the wildest sexual adventure. From threesomes to random hookups and quickies, these mini-series will surely live up to your expectations. 

Where to watch: Voot 

3. Maaya

Maaya
3/5

Shama Sikander was a hit television actress, but after 2016's Sexoholic, she became the sexiest siren in the telly world. Director Vikram Bhatt presented Shama is one of the bold characters of her career. The series Maaya revolves around the themes of BSDM performed by a talented cast including Shama. 

Where to watch:  Jio Cinema

4. Sacred Games Season One

Sacred Games Season One
4/5

Here's an exception to the list. The first season of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Sacred Games was much more than just a sleaze show. But the erotic moments between Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Subhadra (Rajshri Deshpande) were quite surprisingly romantic. 

5. XXX: Uncensored

XXX: Uncensored
5/5

We can end the list without mentioning the content czarina Ekta Kapoor. XXX Uncensored is the second season of the series, and undoubtedly the best one. Mia Sharma, Pratik Sehajpal, and Garima Jain are among the cast who added the perfect oomph factor to the show. 

Where to watch: Alt Balaji

