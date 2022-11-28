Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows

Web series including Anveshi Jain's Gandii Baat, Ekta Kapoor's XXX, and Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS 2 made headlines because of their bold scenes.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 28, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALT Balaji has been making headlines due to its explicit sexual content. Meanwhile, the 18+ shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, and Ragini MMS 2 also grabbed everyone's attention with their bold content.

Let's take a look at bold web series that raised eyebrows: 

1. XXX Uncensored

XXX Uncensored
1/6

The erotic comedy-drama series XXX has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. It has been in the news after Supreme Court thrashed the makers for its excessive nudity. The show features a few popular names such as Kyra Dutt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others. The second season was titled XXX: Uncensored.

2. Sacred Games Season One

Sacred Games Season One
2/6

The erotic moments between Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Subhadra (Rajshri Deshpande) in the first season of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Sacred Games grabbed everyone's attention. 

3. Maaya

Maaya
3/6

Shama Sikander's Maaya revolves around the themes of BSDM performed by a talented cast including Shama. 

4. Gandii Baat

Gandii Baat
4/6

Gandii Baat, the adult comedy show, has been the most successful for Ekta Kapoor as it has aired for six seasons on ALT Balaji. ZEE5 and MX Player removed the series from their platforms due to its bold content.

5. F Se Fantasy

F Se Fantasy
5/6

F Se Fantasy is a collection of short stories fascinating the wildest sexual adventure. From threesomes to random hookups and quickies, these mini-series will surely live up to your expectations. 

6. Ragini MMS: Returns

Ragini MMS: Returns
6/6

The second season of Ragini MMS starred Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, and Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS Returns.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.