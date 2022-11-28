XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows

Web series including Anveshi Jain's Gandii Baat, Ekta Kapoor's XXX, and Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS 2 made headlines because of their bold scenes.
Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALT Balaji has been making headlines due to its explicit sexual content. Meanwhile, the 18+ shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, and Ragini MMS 2 also grabbed everyone's attention with their bold content.
Let's take a look at bold web series that raised eyebrows:
1. XXX Uncensored
The erotic comedy-drama series XXX has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. It has been in the news after Supreme Court thrashed the makers for its excessive nudity. The show features a few popular names such as Kyra Dutt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others. The second season was titled XXX: Uncensored.
2. Sacred Games Season One
The erotic moments between Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Subhadra (Rajshri Deshpande) in the first season of Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Sacred Games grabbed everyone's attention.
3. Maaya
Shama Sikander's Maaya revolves around the themes of BSDM performed by a talented cast including Shama.
4. Gandii Baat
Gandii Baat, the adult comedy show, has been the most successful for Ekta Kapoor as it has aired for six seasons on ALT Balaji. ZEE5 and MX Player removed the series from their platforms due to its bold content.
5. F Se Fantasy
F Se Fantasy is a collection of short stories fascinating the wildest sexual adventure. From threesomes to random hookups and quickies, these mini-series will surely live up to your expectations.
6. Ragini MMS: Returns
The second season of Ragini MMS starred Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, and Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS Returns.