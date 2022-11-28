XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows

Web series including Anveshi Jain's Gandii Baat, Ekta Kapoor's XXX, and Sunny Leone starrer Ragini MMS 2 made headlines because of their bold scenes.

Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALT Balaji has been making headlines due to its explicit sexual content. Meanwhile, the 18+ shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, and Ragini MMS 2 also grabbed everyone's attention with their bold content.

Let's take a look at bold web series that raised eyebrows: