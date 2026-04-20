Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

2 . Who is Tanvi Kotle?

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Tanvi Kotle is a Marathi television actress and influencer. Hailing from a humble background of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Tanvi grew up in a traditional middle-class Maharashtrian family, where she learned discipline, cultural values, and strong work ethics from a young age. Apart from being excellent in academics, she had a dream of becoming an actress. After completing her higher education in Maharashtra, Tanvi shifted her attention towards modelling and acting.