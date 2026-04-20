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Civil lines to be renamed? Why India is reviewing Colonial-Era place names and what it means

Civil lines to be renamed? Why India is reviewing Colonial-Era place names

Atlee, Priya blessed with a baby girl, Jawan director makes first statement, celebrates as his son Meer gets a baby sister

Atlee, Priya blessed with a baby girl, Jawan director makes first statement

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

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Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their

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Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

The 'Task Queen' Tanvi Kolte, aka Dhakkad Girl, lifted the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 winner trophy, beating Raqesh Bapat, and creating history.

Simran Singh | Apr 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

1.Tanvi Kotle wins Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6

Tanvi Kotle wins Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6
1

On April 19, model and actress Tanvi Kotle won the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi. For the ultimate glory, Tanvi defeated Raqesh Bapat, and he ended up as 1st runner up of the show. Apart from the trophy, Tanvi even took the prize money of Rs 15 lakh. 

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2.Who is Tanvi Kotle?

Who is Tanvi Kotle?
2

Tanvi Kotle is a Marathi television actress and influencer. Hailing from a humble background of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Tanvi grew up in a traditional middle-class Maharashtrian family, where she learned discipline, cultural values, and strong work ethics from a young age. Apart from being excellent in academics, she had a dream of becoming an actress. After completing her higher education in Maharashtra, Tanvi shifted her attention towards modelling and acting.

3.How Tanvi Kotle gained success?

How Tanvi Kotle gained success?
3

While appearing in commercials and brief roles in TV shows, Tanvi found recognistion through her social media presence. Her outspoken persona soon made her  a popular influencer, and it also increased her chances to land in Bigg Boss Marathi. 

4.Why Tanvi Kotle was called 'Dhakkad Girl'?

Why Tanvi Kotle was called 'Dhakkad Girl'?
4

In Bigg Boss Marathi, Tanvi won the audience for retaining her persona of calling a spade a spade. Throughout the journey, Tanvi remained an unfiltered, fearless, outspoken girl and did her best in the tasks. Her contribution during the physical challenges earned her the title of 'Task Queen'.

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5.The controversies of Tanvi Kotle

The controversies of Tanvi Kotle
5

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanvi had many arguments and ugly confrontations with contestants like Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian. Even housemates accused her of being dominating, aggressive, and over-controlling during tasks. However, these controversies made her popular among the masses. 

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Civil lines to be renamed? Why India is reviewing Colonial-Era place names and what it means
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