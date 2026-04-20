Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

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TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Apr 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
1.Tanvi Kotle wins Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6
On April 19, model and actress Tanvi Kotle won the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi. For the ultimate glory, Tanvi defeated Raqesh Bapat, and he ended up as 1st runner up of the show. Apart from the trophy, Tanvi even took the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.
2.Who is Tanvi Kotle?
Tanvi Kotle is a Marathi television actress and influencer. Hailing from a humble background of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Tanvi grew up in a traditional middle-class Maharashtrian family, where she learned discipline, cultural values, and strong work ethics from a young age. Apart from being excellent in academics, she had a dream of becoming an actress. After completing her higher education in Maharashtra, Tanvi shifted her attention towards modelling and acting.
3.How Tanvi Kotle gained success?
While appearing in commercials and brief roles in TV shows, Tanvi found recognistion through her social media presence. Her outspoken persona soon made her a popular influencer, and it also increased her chances to land in Bigg Boss Marathi.
4.Why Tanvi Kotle was called 'Dhakkad Girl'?
In Bigg Boss Marathi, Tanvi won the audience for retaining her persona of calling a spade a spade. Throughout the journey, Tanvi remained an unfiltered, fearless, outspoken girl and did her best in the tasks. Her contribution during the physical challenges earned her the title of 'Task Queen'.
5.The controversies of Tanvi Kotle
Inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanvi had many arguments and ugly confrontations with contestants like Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian. Even housemates accused her of being dominating, aggressive, and over-controlling during tasks. However, these controversies made her popular among the masses.