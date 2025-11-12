What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? How do they get their luggage back? Does Salman Khan meet them? Know everything here

3 . Neelam Giri reveals post-eviction process

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Neelam Giri revealed what actually happens when a contestant is evicted from the show. Talking to the Indian Express Screen, she said, "After the eviction, we are given 15-20 minutes to gather our belongings, meet people, and then they ask us to leave. Then we go and sit in the office where the team meets and talks to us. We get our luggage also in an hour, and we leave for our home that night itself."