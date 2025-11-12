What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? How do they get their luggage back? Does Salman Khan meet them? Know everything here

Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow
TELEVISION
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 12, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
1.Bigg Boss running successfully since 2006
Bigg Boss premiered in India with its first season in 2006. After it debuted on Sony TV, the controversial reality show found its home on Colors TV since its second season in 2008 and has been airing there since last 17 years. The show is arguably the most popular reality TV show in India with it being adapted in multiple Indian languages.
2.Bigg Boss 19 Top 9 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 9 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt. The 9 contestants who have been eliminated till now, are Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali.
3.Neelam Giri reveals post-eviction process
After being evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Neelam Giri revealed what actually happens when a contestant is evicted from the show. Talking to the Indian Express Screen, she said, "After the eviction, we are given 15-20 minutes to gather our belongings, meet people, and then they ask us to leave. Then we go and sit in the office where the team meets and talks to us. We get our luggage also in an hour, and we leave for our home that night itself."
4.Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale
Bigg Boss 19 is expected to end in December first week. India Today has reported that the Grand Finale will take place on December 7. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."
5.Amitabh Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty as Bigg Boss hosts
Apart from Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Shilpa Shetty are the only three actors to have hosted the full seasons of Bigg Boss. Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman. Farah Khan and Karan Johar have hosted episodes in Khan's absence. KJo and Anil Kapoor also hosted the first and third season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the TV show.