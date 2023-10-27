Search icon
Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Let's take a trip down memory lane when Salman Khan lost his cool and had ugly arguments while hosting Bigg Boss.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 27, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

It's been 13 years and 14 seasons for Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss. Throughout his journey, there were moments when the Dabangg actor lost his cool, and he even argued with the former contestants. Ahead of Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar, let's jot down angry moments of Salman Khan. 

1. When Salman Khan slammed Akashdeep Saigal for disrespcting Sanjay Dutt

When Salman Khan slammed Akashdeep Saigal for disrespcting Sanjay Dutt
In Bigg Boss 5, Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky lost his cool several times, and he even disrespected Salman Khan's co-host, Sanjay Dutt. Check out how, Salman entered the house, and gave a reality check to Sky. 

Here's the video



2. When Salman Khan warned Imam Siddiqui- "Hadh mein rehna mere saath"

When Salman Khan warned Imam Siddiqui-
This infamous argument between Salman and Imam Siddiqui from Bigg Boss 6 became the highlight of the season. 

Here's the video

 



3. When Salman Khan called Kushal Tandon "Badtameez"

When Salman Khan called Kushal Tandon
In Bigg Boss 7, Salman Khan lashed out at Kushal Tandon for his argument with Tanisha Mukerji. This was the first season when Salman went on to say on the record that he might leave the show. 

Here's the video



4. When Salman Khan kicked Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss house

When Salman Khan kicked Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss house
In the history of Bigg Boss, for the first time, Salman Khan kicked out a contestant over her misbehaviour in the house. In Bigg Boss 10, Salman Khan told Priyanka Jagga, "Please leave my home."

Here's the video



5. When Salman Khan slammed Swami Om multiple times

When Salman Khan slammed Swami Om multiple times
After Priyanka Jagga, Swami Om was the most controversial contestant in Bigg Boss 10. Salman advised, then warned, and then lashed out at Swami Om multiple times. He even went on to say "Aap baba bulane ke layak nahi hai."

Here's a glimpse of when Salman lost his cool on Swami Om



6. When Salman Khan called Zubair Khan "Nalle don"

When Salman Khan called Zubair Khan
In Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan lashed out at Zubair Khan, and went on to say, "Kasam khuda ki tujhe kutta nahi banaya toh mera naam bhi Salman Khan nahi." 

Here's the video



7. When fumed Salman Khan told Paras Chhabra "Main aa jaunga kya apni par"

When fumed Salman Khan told Paras Chhabra
In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was furious with Paras Chhabra's misbehaviour. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman shut Paras and even intimidated him. In an angry tone, Salman told Paras, "You keep your voice down." 

Here's the video



