Viral! Shehnaaz Gill looks glam in Manish Malhotra's sequin pink saree, shares jaw-dropping pics

Shehnaaz Gill, who celebrated her birthday on January 27, on Friday dropped a series of her beautiful pictures in a saree. She mesmerised her fans in Manish Malhotra's pink glittery saree. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “making a wish come true . . .how do you feel ?.” (All Images: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Shehnaaz Gill's saree look
Shehnaaz Gill looks, who won hearts with her smile, turned head over heels when she posted her pictures in ace designer Manish Malhotra's saree.
2. Shehnaaz Gill’s smile
Shehnaaz Gill has a cute, innocent and beautiful smile. Every time she smiled inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, our hearts skipped a beat.
3. Shehnaaz Gill's worst phase of life
Shehnaaz Gill, who was known for staying always happy, faced the worst when she lost her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla last year. the actress had maintained a distance from media for more than a month. She was shattered, her fans were extremely worried about her.
4. Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla in 'Bigg Boss'
Shehnaaz Gill will be giving a special tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla in the 'Bigg Boss' finale episode. She will be seen grooving to 'Tu Yaheen Hai,' a song sung by her in Sidharth's memory.
5. Shehnaaz Gill is a good advisor
While speaking to Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz Gill had stated that she has an ‘all in one’ personality, she is a ‘good advisor’ as she has experienced so many things.