PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik enjoys pool day in black bikini, fans call her 'gorgeous'

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 14' is Rubina Dilaik has taken the internet by storm with her latest photos of herself and her pal Keerti Gaekwad by the pool in a lovely black bikini. Rubina can be seen sunbathing in the pool on an inflatable flamingo floater with her shades on in the photos uploaded on Instagram.