PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik enjoys pool day in black bikini, fans call her 'gorgeous'

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's stunning photos shared on Instagram
The winner of 'Bigg Boss 14' is Rubina Dilaik has taken the internet by storm with her latest photos of herself and her pal Keerti Gaekwad by the pool in a lovely black bikini. Rubina can be seen sunbathing in the pool on an inflatable flamingo floater with her shades on in the photos uploaded on Instagram.
1. Rubina Dilaik's attire
Rubina was dressed in a black tube bikini and dark black shades for a chic all-black pool look.
2. Rubina Dilaik's caption
Rubina posted her post with the hashtag #goodvibes only, while her friend added more photos to her account and tagged them as 'mermaids.'
3. Rubina Dilaik's hair and makeup
Rubina Dilaik looked stunning with her hair down and no make-up on.
4. Rubina Dilaik's pool day
Rubina can be seen sunbathing in the pool with her friend on an inflatable flamingo floater with her shades on in the photos uploaded on Instagram.
5. Fans reaction on Rubina Dilaik's post
When fans spotted Rubina's post, they went berserk and showered her with compliments in the comments section.