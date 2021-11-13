Remember the cast of ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’? Here’s how they look now

Take a look at the cast's then and now photos.
If you grew up in the 1990s, you will undoubtedly agree that ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ was one of our favourite shows. The mysterious magic pencil found a home in our hearts and convinced us that such a pencil did exist.
1. Kinshuk Vaidya as Sanju
As a kid artist, he made his acting debut in the Marathi film ‘Dhangad Dhinga’ in 1999. He made his Bollywood debut the following year with the film ‘Raju Chacha’. He took a hiatus from acting after gaining fame with this show to finish his studies.
2. Hansika Motwani as Karuna
She later performed as a young artist on ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’ in 2001, after making her television debut with this show. She was cast in the Hrithik Roshan film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in 2003. At the age of 15, she made her lead acting debut in the Telugu film ‘Desamuduru’, for which she won a Filmfare Award.
3. Madhur Mittal as Tito
He worked in various shows after winning ‘Boogie Woogie’ in 1997, including ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ (2001), ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’ (2006), and ‘Jalwa’ (2007). (2008). In addition, he appeared in films like ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye’ (2000), ‘One Two Ka Four’ (2001), and ‘Say Salaam India’ (2007).
4. Aditya Kapadia as Jhumru
As a child artist, he made his television debut on the show ‘Idhar Udhar’. Following that, he appeared on shows such as ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Hip Hip Hurray' and ‘Son Pari’.
5. Tushar Dalvi as Sanju's Father
He has also appeared in other shows like ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi’, ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’, and ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’.
6. Lata Sabharwal as Sanju's Mother
After making her acting debut in 1999 with ‘Geeta Rahasya’, she has been a part of several shows and movies. She has appeared in films such as ‘Ishq Vishk’ (2003) and ‘Vivah’ (2006).
7. Jennifer Winget as Piya
Following her debut as a child actor in the film ‘Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya’ (2000), she went on to star in the film ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’ (2003).