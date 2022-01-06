PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari makes fans sweat with her insanely hot photos in saree featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's most recent images, which have gone viral.
Shweta Tiwari, a popular TV actress, took to Instagram to share shots from her current photoshoot. It's hard to believe the actress turned 41 in October of last year after seeing these steamy photos.
1. Shweta Tiwari's saree
Shweta Tiwari is seen looking stunning in a rose gold saree that has been beautifully embroidered.
2. Shweta Tiwari strikes sensual poses
Shweta Tiwari posed sensually for the camera. The actress looked lovely in whatever she did, from glaring at the camera to posing with her hands.
3. Shweta Tiwari's makeup and hairdo
She accessorised her look with gorgeous jewellery, a half-curly hairstyle, and minimum makeup.
4. Shweta Tiwari's post
While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "If you have an opinion About my life, please raise your hand....Now put it over your mouth!".
5. Fans and celeb reactions
Nikki Tamboli praised Shweta, calling her 'sexy,' and singer Astha Gill wrote, 'maar hi daloge.' Fans, on the other hand, were astounded to see Shweta's photos and were ecstatic for her.