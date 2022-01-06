PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari makes fans sweat with her insanely hot photos in saree featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's most recent images, which have gone viral.

Shweta Tiwari, a popular TV actress, took to Instagram to share shots from her current photoshoot. It's hard to believe the actress turned 41 in October of last year after seeing these steamy photos.