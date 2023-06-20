Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, she was seen wearing a kurta.
Bollywood stars, on Tuesday, were seen raising the temperature in sexy outfits. Avneet Kaur, Tara Sutaria, Kapil Sharma and others were seen giving us major fashion goals in stylish outfits.
Take a look:
1. Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur was looking beautiful in a beautiful co-ord set while promoting Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
2. Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria was seen raising the temperature in a black tank top and denim pants.
3. Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala was looking beautiful in her outfit while she is promoting The Night Manager.
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, she was seen wearing a kurta.
5. Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma was giving us fashion goals multi-colour jacket, white t-shirt, and denim pants.