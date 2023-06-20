Search icon
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 20, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Bollywood stars, on Tuesday, were seen raising the temperature in sexy outfits. Avneet Kaur, Tara Sutaria, Kapil Sharma and others were seen giving us major fashion goals in stylish outfits.

Take a look:

1. Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur was looking beautiful in a beautiful co-ord set while promoting Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

2. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria was seen raising the temperature in a black tank top and denim pants. 

3. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala was looking beautiful in her outfit while she is promoting The Night Manager. 

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, she was seen wearing a kurta.

5. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma was giving us fashion goals multi-colour jacket, white t-shirt, and denim pants.

