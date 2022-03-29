Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor promotes Sharmaji Namkeen, Vijay Deverakonda announces new project

Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda were looking stunning in their outfits.

On Tuesday, Vijay Deverakonda announced his new project with Puri Jagannath in Mumbai. They are working together on their new film JGM. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his late father last film.

Here's how Indian celebs spent their day: