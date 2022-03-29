Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor promotes Sharmaji Namkeen, Vijay Deverakonda announces new project

Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda were looking stunning in their outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 29, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

On Tuesday, Vijay Deverakonda announced his new project with Puri Jagannath in Mumbai. They are working together on their new film JGM. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his late father last film. 

Here's how Indian celebs spent their day:

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1/5

Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Nameen.

2. Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur
2/5

Jersey actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were spotted together in casuals.

3. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela
3/5

Urvashi Rautela was looking gorgeous in a pink satin dress. She never disappoints her fans with her style statement. 

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
4/5

Jacqueline Fernandez was looking very beautiful in a denim skirt and crop top.

5. Vijay Deverkonda

Vijay Deverkonda
5/5

Vijay Deverakonda announced his new project with Puri Jagannath. They are working together on their new film JGM.

