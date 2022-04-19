Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Kundrra, Shahid Kapoor rock casual outfits

Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Kundrra were giving major fashion goals on Tuesday.

Indian celebs never leave a chance to stun their fans with their daily outfits. They surely know how to carry themselves in any attire with confidence and grace. On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor was seen promoting his upcoming film Jersey at N.M. college Mumbai in a super cool printed t-shirt. Meanwhile, other celebs including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Kundrra were giving major fashion goals.

Take a look:

 

1. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor was spotted at N.M. college Mumbai with college students for Jersey promotions.

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a multi colour outfit at Mumbai airport.

3. Nawazuddin siddique

Nawazuddin siddique
Nawazuddin Siddiquii was seen promoting his upcoming film Heropanti 2.

4. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was looking really cool in a yellow sweat and denim pants.

5. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra was seen interacting with the media on Monday. He was wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

