PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli channels her inner diva in black backless dress

Take a look at these photos that Nikki Tamboli shared on Instagram.

Nikki Tamboli, a former contestant on 'Bigg Boss 14,' is known for acing the fashion game every time she comes out in public. Nikki Tamboli knows how to dress in style and ease in any silhouette, whether it's modern or traditional.

Nikki Tamboli, who recently starred in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' turned to Instagram to post some steamy photographs of herself.