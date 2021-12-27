PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli channels her inner diva in black backless dress

Take a look at these photos that Nikki Tamboli shared on Instagram.
Nikki Tamboli, a former contestant on 'Bigg Boss 14,' is known for acing the fashion game every time she comes out in public. Nikki Tamboli knows how to dress in style and ease in any silhouette, whether it's modern or traditional.
Nikki Tamboli, who recently starred in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' turned to Instagram to post some steamy photographs of herself.
1. Nikki Tamboli's outfit
Nikki Tamboli is dressed elegantly in a backless black dress that looks stunning on her.
2. Nikki Tamboli's makeup
Nikki Tamboli is rocking a natural look. She went for a flawless base, highlighter, and lipstick.
3. Nikki Tamboli's hairstyle
Nikki Tamboli's hair is styled in beachy waves, which complements her overall look.
4. Nikki Tamboli's pose
Nikki Tamboli can be seen posing flawlessly for the camera in the stunning photos. While seated in a chair, she may be seen making various poses.
5. Nikki Tamboli's post
Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to share a series of photos that her fans loved.