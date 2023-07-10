Search icon
Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim were seen leaving the hospital with their baby on Monday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 10, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, on Monday, got discharged from the hospital with her newly born baby. Shoaib Ibrahim was seen holding his baby and their photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Dipika Kakar discharged

Dipika Kakar discharged
1/6

Television star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who recently became a mother to a baby boy, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.  

 

2. Became parents

Became parents
2/6

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika became parents to a baby boy on Wednesday (June 21).



3. Announcement

Announcement
3/6

Shoaib Ibrahim, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram and shared the happy news of embracing parenthood and wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.” 



4. Shoaib Ibrahim posing for paps

Shoaib Ibrahim posing for paps
4/6

Shoaib Ibrahim was seen holding the baby and posing for the paps.



5. Difficult times

Difficult times
5/6

Earlier, Dipika Kakar revealed that she had earlier conceived too but suffered a miscarriage



6. How Shoaib supported Dipika

How Shoaib supported Dipika
6/6

Talking about it Dipika said, “Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened.



