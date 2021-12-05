Search icon
‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame Ankita Lokhande shares romantic pics with fiancé Vicky Jain ahead of wedding

Check out Ankita Lokhande's most recent romantic photos with Vicky Jain.

  • Dec 05, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Ankita Lokhande and her fiancé Vicky Jain are getting married this month. Ankita has posted several throwback photos from a recent photo shoot when the two attended a Diwali celebration as part of the wedding countdown.

1. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain look perfect together

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain look perfect together
1/5

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande pose for a romantic photo ahead of their wedding.

2. Ankita Lokhande's saree

Ankita Lokhande's saree
2/5

In a gorgeous saree, Ankita Lokhande looks really stunning.

3. Ankita Lokhande's jewelry

Ankita Lokhande's jewelry
3/5

Ankita Lokhande accessorised her ensemble with a heavy neckpiece and gleaming earrings.

4. Ankita Lokhande poses for the camera

Ankita Lokhande poses for the camera
4/5

Ankita Lokhande is seen posing for the camera in a gorgeous way. In some of the photos, she can be seen laughing and in others, she can be seen glaring at the camera.

5. Ankita Lokhande's makeup

Ankita Lokhande's makeup
5/5

Ankita Lokhande's makeup is immaculate. She went for a light pink lip, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes.

