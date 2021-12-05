‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame Ankita Lokhande shares romantic pics with fiancé Vicky Jain ahead of wedding

Check out Ankita Lokhande's most recent romantic photos with Vicky Jain.
Ankita Lokhande and her fiancé Vicky Jain are getting married this month. Ankita has posted several throwback photos from a recent photo shoot when the two attended a Diwali celebration as part of the wedding countdown.
1. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain look perfect together
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande pose for a romantic photo ahead of their wedding.
2. Ankita Lokhande's saree
In a gorgeous saree, Ankita Lokhande looks really stunning.
3. Ankita Lokhande's jewelry
Ankita Lokhande accessorised her ensemble with a heavy neckpiece and gleaming earrings.
4. Ankita Lokhande poses for the camera
Ankita Lokhande is seen posing for the camera in a gorgeous way. In some of the photos, she can be seen laughing and in others, she can be seen glaring at the camera.
5. Ankita Lokhande's makeup
Ankita Lokhande's makeup is immaculate. She went for a light pink lip, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes.