Urfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed is a social media sensation, see pics

If you think Urfi Javed is sexy, Urusa is miles ahead of her sister of being bold and beautiful. Take a look at these pictures.

Urfi Javed is quite a sensation on social media. However, her sister Urusa Javed is a popular social media influencer, and she's more famous than her sister. Let's get to know Urusa better, through her photos. (Image source: Urusa Javed Instagram)

1. Urusa Javed- Social media star

1/5 Urusa Javed is a famous social media influencer, YouTuber, and TikToker. Within a short time of her Insta debut, she created a base of 100K followers, and it is growing with each passing day.

2. Urusa Javed is more than just an influencer

2/5 If Urfi is an actress and social media icon, Urusa is not just an influencer but is also an ace entrepreneur and a digital marketeer as well.

3. Urusa Javed believes in celebrating self-love

3/5 While scrolling through her Instagram profile, it is quite evident that Urusa believes in celebrating oneself. Even her posts promote body-positivity.

4. Urusa Javed's social media following

4/5 Urfi Javed's sister Urusa has a following of 100K on Instagram. Reportedly, Urusa has 500K followers on TicTok.

5. The Glam Dolls