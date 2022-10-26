Search icon
Urfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed is a social media sensation, see pics

If you think Urfi Javed is sexy, Urusa is miles ahead of her sister of being bold and beautiful. Take a look at these pictures.

  Oct 26, 2022

Urfi Javed is quite a sensation on social media. However, her sister Urusa Javed is a popular social media influencer, and she's more famous than her sister. Let's get to know Urusa better, through her photos. (Image source: Urusa Javed Instagram) 

1. Urusa Javed- Social media star

Urusa Javed is a famous social media influencer, YouTuber, and TikToker. Within a short time of her Insta debut, she created a base of 100K followers, and it is growing with each passing day. 

2. Urusa Javed is more than just an influencer

If Urfi is an actress and social media icon, Urusa is not just an influencer but is also an ace entrepreneur and a digital marketeer as well. 

3. Urusa Javed believes in celebrating self-love

While scrolling through her Instagram profile, it is quite evident that Urusa believes in celebrating oneself. Even her posts promote body-positivity. 

4. Urusa Javed's social media following

Urfi Javed's sister Urusa has a following of 100K on Instagram. Reportedly, Urusa has 500K followers on TicTok. 

5. The Glam Dolls

Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi is blessed with two younger sisters Dolly and Urusa Javed, and a younger brother Sameer Aslam. 

