Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3037915
HomePhotos

Urfi Javed poses with her girls gang in bikini, netizens brutally troll actress: 'Kuch toh sharm kar'

Urfi Javed decided to have a short vacation at a resort. However, internet users are unhappy with the social media sensation.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 22, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

On Saturday, Urfi Javed dropped photos from her recent vacation at a resort near Pawna Lake. Urfi and her friends had decided to take a pause from their busy lives, and they decided to kill the heat by taking a dip in the pool. Let's take a look at her vacation photos (Image source: Urfi Javed Instagram)

1. Urfi Javed killing the heat with her sexy look

Urfi Javed killing the heat with her sexy look
1/5

Here's Urfi Javed posing in a bikini from the mini vacation. Spending hot summer near the lakeside resort is the perfect way to tackle the heat. 

2. Urfi Javed with her girls gang

Urfi Javed with her girls gang
2/5

Here's hot Urfi Javed posing near the poolside area with her friends.  

3. Urfi Javed wears white top inside pool

Urfi Javed wears white top inside pool
3/5

Surprisingly, Urfi Javed took a dip inside the swimming pool wearing a white top. Here she's posing with producer Divaa Singh. 

4. Urfi Javed and her gang

Urfi Javed and her gang
4/5

Urfi decided to have a perfect mini-summer vacation with her group of friends. In this photo, Urfi is posing with Akshit Sukhija, Abhishek Kumar, Divaa Singh, Sidhant Sabharwal, and Kajol Tyagi. 

5. Urfi Javed brutally trolled by furious netizens

Urfi Javed brutally trolled by furious netizens
5/5

Several netizens got upset with Urfi and they trolled her mercilessly. A user wrote, "Kuch to saram kar leti Eid ke din bhi ye sab post (Have some shame, you are posting such stuff on Eid)." Another user wrote, "Tujhe eid bhi naseeb nh badnaseeb aurat (You are not even blessed to celebrate Eid)." A netizen added, "Clothes are unknown to @urf7i." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries
Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…
From Nita Ambani’s Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond necklace to 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...
5 mysterious places in India to visit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post GDS Result Out: First merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews