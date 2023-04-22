Urfi Javed poses with her girls gang in bikini, netizens brutally troll actress: 'Kuch toh sharm kar'

Urfi Javed decided to have a short vacation at a resort. However, internet users are unhappy with the social media sensation.

On Saturday, Urfi Javed dropped photos from her recent vacation at a resort near Pawna Lake. Urfi and her friends had decided to take a pause from their busy lives, and they decided to kill the heat by taking a dip in the pool. Let's take a look at her vacation photos (Image source: Urfi Javed Instagram)