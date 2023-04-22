Urfi Javed poses with her girls gang in bikini, netizens brutally troll actress: 'Kuch toh sharm kar'

Urfi Javed decided to have a short vacation at a resort. However, internet users are unhappy with the social media sensation.
On Saturday, Urfi Javed dropped photos from her recent vacation at a resort near Pawna Lake. Urfi and her friends had decided to take a pause from their busy lives, and they decided to kill the heat by taking a dip in the pool. Let's take a look at her vacation photos (Image source: Urfi Javed Instagram)
1. Urfi Javed killing the heat with her sexy look
Here's Urfi Javed posing in a bikini from the mini vacation. Spending hot summer near the lakeside resort is the perfect way to tackle the heat.
2. Urfi Javed with her girls gang
Here's hot Urfi Javed posing near the poolside area with her friends.
3. Urfi Javed wears white top inside pool
Surprisingly, Urfi Javed took a dip inside the swimming pool wearing a white top. Here she's posing with producer Divaa Singh.
4. Urfi Javed and her gang
Urfi decided to have a perfect mini-summer vacation with her group of friends. In this photo, Urfi is posing with Akshit Sukhija, Abhishek Kumar, Divaa Singh, Sidhant Sabharwal, and Kajol Tyagi.
5. Urfi Javed brutally trolled by furious netizens
Several netizens got upset with Urfi and they trolled her mercilessly. A user wrote, "Kuch to saram kar leti Eid ke din bhi ye sab post (Have some shame, you are posting such stuff on Eid)." Another user wrote, "Tujhe eid bhi naseeb nh badnaseeb aurat (You are not even blessed to celebrate Eid)." A netizen added, "Clothes are unknown to @urf7i."