The Gray Man: Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai attend Dhanush's movie premiere

Dhanush has made sure that the team of his Hollywood debut film The Gray Man should have a grand welcome in India as well. The Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man become the biggest event of the evening, and here we are with the celebs that made the event special with their presence. (All image source: Viral Bhayani)