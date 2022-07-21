Search icon
The Gray Man: Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai attend Dhanush's movie premiere

Dhanush's Hollywood debut movie The Gray Man was celebrated in Mumbai with a grand premiere. Check out the celebs who attended the event.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 21, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Dhanush has made sure that the team of his Hollywood debut film The Gray Man should have a grand welcome in India as well. The Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man become the biggest event of the evening, and here we are with the celebs that made the event special with their presence. (All image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Vicky Kaushal with Dhanush

Vicky Kaushal with Dhanush
1/6

The Sanju star Vicky Kaushal was among the early arrival at the premiere, and he posed gracefully on the red carpet. 

2. Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai
2/6

Dhanush's favourite filmmaker, his Bollywood debut movie Raanjhana director Aanand L Rai also graced the event and posed with the team. 

3. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
3/6

Jacqueline Fernandez added more glamour to the premiere night with her presence. The actress was looking charming while posing on the red carpet. 

4. Alaya F

Alaya F
4/6

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F also attended the premiere eve and she looked bubbly in her co-ord outfit. 

5. Aditi Pohankar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Aditi Pohankar, Vishal Bhardwaj
5/6

Aashram star Aditi Pohankar and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj also attended the film's premiere. 

6. Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda
6/6

We complete our list with Randeep Hooda. The Gray Man makers Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) have collaborated with Hooda for Extraction, and it went on to become one of the biggest hits on OTT.

