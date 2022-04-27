The Gray Man: First look of Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans out

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and more, The Gray Man will release on July 22, on Netflix.
Netflix unveiled the first look images and release date of the highly anticipated film of this year — The Gray Man. The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, starring star power like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Indian superstar Dhanush and more, The Gray Man will release on July 22, on Netflix.
1. Dhanush
Actor Dhanush will mark his Hollywood debut with Netflix's The Gray Man. An action-thriller, the film is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.
2. Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man. The film revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Ryan. Court is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former member of Court's CIA team.
3. Chris Evans
Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.
4. Regé-Jean Page
The makers have also put out the first look of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. Have a look.
5. Ana de Armas
Agent Dani Miranda, essayed by Ana de Armas, will have Lloyd Hansen's (Chris Evans) has his back as he hunts CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six.