The Gray Man: First look of Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans out

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and more, The Gray Man will release on July 22, on Netflix.

Netflix unveiled the first look images and release date of the highly anticipated film of this year — The Gray Man. The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

