TELEVISION

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

Premiering on JioHotstar and Colors TV from February 1, The 50 features 50 celebrities from television, films, music, sports, and the digital world for 26 days of intense competition. From Sidharth Bhardwaj and Dino James to Shrutika Arjun and Bhavya Singh, here are the 10 confirmed contestants.

Aman Wadhwa | Jan 31, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

1.Sidharth Bhardwaj

Sidharth Bhardwaj
1

Sidharth Bhardwaj is a former VJ and model who appeared on MTV Splitsvilla Season 2. He later participated in Bigg Boss 5. Known for his bold personality, he was among the early reality show faces. He returns to the genre with The 50.

2.Dino James

Dino James
2

Dino James is a rapper and songwriter who has enjoyed success both in music and reality television. He won Khatron Ke Khiladi and later served as a judge on MTV Hustle. Known for his emotional storytelling, Dino has a strong fan following. He enters The 50 with a mix of experience and popularity.

3.Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun
3

Shrutika Arjun is a South Indian actress who gained attention after Bigg Boss 18. Known for her strong personality and clarity of thought, she made a mark during her stint. She now enters The 50 Palace as a familiar reality face. Her presence adds regional diversity to the show.

4.Bhavya Singh

Bhavya Singh
4

Bhavya Singh has appeared on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. She later transitioned into content creation and digital media. Known for her outspoken nature, she often stands her ground. The 50 marks her return to long-format reality television.

    5.Saurabh Ghadge

    Saurabh Ghadge
    5

    Saurabh Ghadge is a comedy influencer with a strong social media presence. He has also appeared in the 2024 film Blackout. Known for his humour-driven content, he connects easily with younger audiences. His presence adds lightness to the competition.

    6.Rachit Rojha

    Rachit Rojha
    6

    Rachit Rojha is one of India’s most-followed YouTubers, known for comedy and lifestyle content. His large digital footprint makes him a strong crowd-puller. He brings relatability and humour to the format. The 50 marks his entry into mainstream reality television.

    7.Immortal Kaka aka Ravinder Singh

    Immortal Kaka aka Ravinder Singh
    7

    Immortal Kaka, also known as Ravinder Singh, is a singer and fitness influencer. With millions of followers online, he blends music with fitness-driven content. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, he brings physical strength to the show. The 50 marks his debut in captive reality television.

    8.Aarya Jadhao aka QK

    Aarya Jadhao aka QK
    8

    Aarya Jadhao, popularly known as QK, is an internet personality and rapper. She appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Known for her unique style and confidence, she has built a niche audience. The 50 gives her national visibility.

    9.Faiz Baloch

    Faiz Baloch
    9

    Faiz Baloch is a social media influencer and close associate of Mr Faisu. He has built a following through digital content and collaborations. Known for his loyalty and camaraderie, he enters the show with an existing support system. The 50 marks his major reality outing.

    10.Tejaswi Madivada

    Tejaswi Madivada
    10

    Tejaswi Madivada is a Telugu film and television actress. She was last seen in the crime thriller Hide N Seek and later participated in Kiraack Boys Khiladi Girls Season 2. Known for her versatility, she has a strong following in the South. The 50 marks her entry into a national reality format.

