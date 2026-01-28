The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement
Aman Wadhwa | Jan 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
1.Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit is best known for her role in Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth. She later appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Known for her straightforward approach, she has remained a steady presence in the industry. She now returns to reality television with The 50.
2.Maxtern
Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, is a YouTuber who gained national attention in 2024 due to a public feud with Elvish Yadav. His outspoken nature and online following make him a polarising figure. He has been rumoured to join a captive reality show for some time. The 50 marks his official entry into the format.
3.Sumaira Shaikh
Sumaira Shaikh is a stand-up comedian and actress known for her work in the web series Pushpavalli. She has a strong presence in the comedy circuit. Known for observational humour and sharp wit, she brings a lighter yet impactful energy to the show. The 50 allows her to explore a different side of her personality.
4.Lovekesh Kataria
Lovekesh Kataria is a reality show contestant and influencer who appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3. He is also known for his close association with Elvish Yadav. His participation introduced him to a wider mainstream audience. On The 50, he returns to the captive format with heightened visibility.
5.Neelam Giri
Neelam Giri is a popular Bhojpuri actress who gained nationwide attention after Bigg Boss 19. Her straightforward approach and emotional honesty resonated strongly with viewers. Post the show, she has continued to grow her presence in the entertainment space. The 50 offers her a fresh platform to re-establish her competitive edge.
6.Digvijay Rathee
Digvijay Rathee has appeared on multiple reality shows including MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss 18. Known for his competitive spirit, he has steadily built a loyal audience. His experience across formats makes him a seasoned contestant. He returns with The 50 aiming to go further.
7.Arushi Chawla
Arushi Chawla has been part of MTV Roadies and Reality Ranis of the Jungle. Known for her resilience and fitness, she has steadily built her reality profile. She thrives in physically demanding formats. The 50 offers her another competitive platform.
8.Hamid Barkzi
Hamid Barkzi has emerged as a strong reality show competitor over the years. He won MTV Roadies Revolution and later Splitsvilla 14, showcasing consistency across formats. Known for his physical strength and focused gameplay, Hamid is considered a formidable contestant. His entry raises the competitive intensity of The 50.
9.Bebika Dhurve
Bebika Dhurve, a dentist and astrologer by training, gained recognition after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her strong opinions and emotional responses kept her in the spotlight. Since then, she has maintained a public presence. She now returns to reality space with The 50.
10.Siwet Tomar
Siwet Tomar rose to fame through MTV Roadies and later Splitsvilla 15. He enjoys a strong youth following on social media. Known for his confidence and competitive spirit, Siwet often finds himself at the centre of conversations. He enters The 50 as a familiar face to reality show audiences.