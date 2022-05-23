Tejasswi Prakash turns into paparazzo as she surprises Karan Kundrra at Mumbai airport

Tejasswi Prakash reached the Mumbai airport last night to surprise Karan Kundrra at his arrival. Check their photos here.
The most loved couple in the Indian television industry currently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the night of Sunday, May 22, when she reached the place to surprise him as he arrived from Delhi. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Tejasswi Prakash turns into paparazzo for photographers
In a role reversal, Tejasswi turned into a paparazzo clicking the pictures of the several photographers who had arrived at the airport to catch the lovely moments between the couple.
2. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra pose for shutterbugs
Tejasswi was seen in a casual black top and blue jeans, whereas Karan matched her pants and jacket in orange colour with a casual white t-shirt as they both posed for cameras.
3. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story
The couple didn't really know each other until they spent more than a hundred days inside Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong into their relationship after the show as well.
4. Karan Kundrra in Dance Deewane Juniors
Karan is currently hosting the kids-based dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV. The show is being judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji.
5. Double celebration for Tejasswi Prakash
It was a double celebration for Tejasswi as she was declared the lead actress in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 on the night when she won Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan.
6. Tejasswi Prakash making her fans happy
Tejasswi, fondly called Teja by her millions of fans and followers, is seen here smiling widely and posing for the selfie clicked by female staff at the Mumbai airport last night.
7. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra in Lock Upp
While Karan acted as Lock Upp Jailor throughout the show, he was aided by the Warden Tejasswi for the last episode and the Grand Finale where the duo rocked the stage.