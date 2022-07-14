Tejasswi Prakash looks sizzling hot in velvet dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's viral photos here.
One of the most well-liked actresses in the entertainment industry is Tejasswi Prakash. After the actress won Bigg Boss 15 this year, her fame grew significantly. She immediately began working on her next project, Naagin 6, and has been non-stop for the past few months. Tejasswi Prakash has established herself as a brand. On the Dance Deewane Juniors sets, the actress was photographed yesterday while she was out and about in the city.
1. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
She wore a blue velvet gown while shooting Dance Deewane Juniors, and she looked stunning.
2. Tejasswi Prakash's makeup
Tejasswi Prakash is an absolutely stunning actress. She wore soft glam makeup and looked hot.
3. Tejasswi Prakash poses for paps
Tejasswi Prakash always greets paps with grace and engages in conversation with them.
4. Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Karan Kundrra
On the Dance Deewane Juniors sets, Tejasswi Prakash was seen with Karan Kundra outside of his vanity van.
5. Tejasswi Prakash in orange crop top
While arriving on the Dance Deewane Juniors sets, Tejasswi Prakash wore denim pants and an orange crop top.
6. Tejasswi Prakash's projects
In terms of work, Tejasswi is a cast member of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6, and Karan Kundrra hosted Dance Deewane Junior.