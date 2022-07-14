Tejasswi Prakash looks sizzling hot in velvet dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral

One of the most well-liked actresses in the entertainment industry is Tejasswi Prakash. After the actress won Bigg Boss 15 this year, her fame grew significantly. She immediately began working on her next project, Naagin 6, and has been non-stop for the past few months. Tejasswi Prakash has established herself as a brand. On the Dance Deewane Juniors sets, the actress was photographed yesterday while she was out and about in the city.