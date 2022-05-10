Tejasswi Prakash looks mesmerising in her latest photoshoot

Tejasswi shared a series of photos in a red outfit and raised the temperature on social media.
Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, who won the 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, never fails to amaze us with her sexy photos. She often drops her beautiful pictures on social media for her fans. On Monday, Tejasswi shared a series of photos in a red outfit and raised the temperature. (All images: Tejasswi/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Tejasswi Prakash's early life
Tejasswi Prakash was born on June 11, 1993, in Mumbai. She was raised in a Marathi-speaking family.
2. Tejasswi Prakash's qualification
Tejasswi Prakash graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.
3. Tejasswi Prakash's career
Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Life Ok's 2612, in 2012. In 2021, she appeared in Salman Khan's controversial show and won the 15th season of Bigg Boss.
4. Tejasswi Prakash's style statement
Tejasswi Prakash often shares her stylish photos on social media and give major fashion goals to her fans.
5. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra started dating when they were inside Bigg Boss house. Both of them confessed feelings for each other.
6. Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin
After winning the 15th season of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash was offered Naagin 6. She accepted the offer and is now the lead actress of the show.
7. Tejasswi Prakash stuns her fans with her looks
Tejasswi Prakash stunned her fans when she dropped photos in a printed gown on Instagram. She looks gorgeous in all her photos.