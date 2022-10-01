From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house

We will discuss the couples who found love inside the Big Boss home with you today.
One of the most well-known reality programmes in India is Bigg Boss. Every year, we are treated to an exhilarating roller coaster trip as competitors locked within a house battle it out for the trophy and cash reward. Another highlight for the show's viewers has been witnessing participants fall in love with one another, despite the fact that on the show there have been instances of friends becoming rivals and vice versa. We will discuss the couples who found love inside the Big Boss home with you today.
1. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have emerged as one of the most popular couples of Bigg Boss. The two often take the internet by storm with their photos.
2. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal
In the Bigg Boss house, many people discovered love, but only a select handful were able to keep their relationship going beyond the show. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were one such jodi; the two grew close within the house but have since decided to break up after dating for more than a year.
3. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty
Inside the Big Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat met Shamita Shetty. Even throughout the show, they both began to like one another and confessed their affection. However, after a while of dating, the two broke up.
4. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin
For a very long period, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were the best of friends. But during their time on Big Boss 14, they became aware of and declared their affections for one another.
5. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other during their stint in the reality show 'Big Boss season 9'
6. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana
During Big Boss 13, Asim Riaz fell in love with Himanshi Khurana. During the show, they both declared their love for one another.
7. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill never openly admitted to dating one another, but their bond made it clear that they were close.
8. Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan
Inside the Bigg Boss 7 house, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan fell in love with one another. Back then, they rose to become one of the most admired television couples. But after dating for more than a year, they split up. Currently, Gauahar is happily married to Zaid Darbar.