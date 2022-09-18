Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra look exquisite in new photoshoot, fans say 'so hot'

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's photo here.
In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made the news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate
1. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romantic photo
In this image posted by Tejasswi Prakash, she is posing nicely for the camera alongside Karan Kundra.
2. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
In the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen sporting a white co-ord set.
3. Tejasswi Prakash's accesories
Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a pair of sunglasses that go well with the outfit.
4. Tejasswi Prakash poses for the lens
Tejasswi Prakash could be seen striking some stunning poses for her photoshoot.
5. Tejasswi Prakash' social media
Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive following of 6.3 million followers.
6. Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash's post
Fans were quick to react to Tejasswi Prakash's photos. Some called her stunning and others were all hearts for the actress.