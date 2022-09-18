Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra look exquisite in new photoshoot, fans say 'so hot'

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made the news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate