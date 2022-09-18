Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra look exquisite in new photoshoot, fans say 'so hot'

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's photo here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 18, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made the news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate

1. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romantic photo

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romantic photo
1/6

In this image posted by Tejasswi Prakash, she is posing nicely for the camera alongside Karan Kundra.

2. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit

Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
2/6

In the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen sporting a white co-ord set.

3. Tejasswi Prakash's accesories

Tejasswi Prakash's accesories
3/6

Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a pair of sunglasses that go well with the outfit.

4. Tejasswi Prakash poses for the lens

Tejasswi Prakash poses for the lens
4/6

Tejasswi Prakash could be seen striking some stunning poses for her photoshoot.

5. Tejasswi Prakash' social media

Tejasswi Prakash' social media
5/6

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive following of 6.3 million followers.

6. Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash's post

Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash's post
6/6

Fans were quick to react to Tejasswi Prakash's photos. Some called her stunning and others were all hearts for the actress.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.