Tejasswi Prakash, Faisal Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, celebs who own swanky cars

Check out some of the most fancy, priced cars bought by the Indian celebs
From buying swanky cars to luxurious apartments, celebs are known for living an aristocratic lifestyle. Here are the list of some of the celebs who all have straight away fulfilled their bucket list.
1. Tejasswi Prakash- Audi Q7
Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 winner bought an extortionate high-priced Audi Q7 worth Rs 1crore. In a series of photo she was seen posing with her new car along with her boyfriend Karan Kundra. The two met at the Big Boss 15 and looked beautiful together and is head over heels in love with each other. (Image source: File Photo)
2. Shoaib Ibrahim- Merecedes GLS SUV
TV Star Shoaib Ibrahim marked his brand new Merecedes GLS SUV worth Rs 1.14 crore to the set of already existing cars. The actor is a proud owner of BMW and Ducati already. Shoiab took to his Instagram to share this news with the fans along with string of photos. His whole family along with wife Dipika Kakar was present at the moment. Recently along with his wife, the actor announced of buying a new property in Mumbai. (Image source: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
3. Tony Kakkar- Range Rover Defender
Bollywood Singer, Tony Kakkar gifted himself a brand new luxurious Range Rover Defender. The vehicle is enough to give some serious lifestyle goals. Tony Kakkar rose to fame with some of his hit songs like Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi, Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni aur Woh and many more. (Image Source: Tony Kakkar/Instagram)
4. Anushka Sen- BMW Sports Edition
Jhansi Ki Rani actress gifted herself a new luxurious BMW Sports edition which is worth over Rs 55 lakhs when she turned 18 last October. The actor has a huge fan following on social media. She is a popular youtuber and an influencer as well. (Image Source: Anushka Sen/Instagram)
5. Ashnoor Kaur- BMW
Ashnoor Kaur who turned 18 on May 3 bought herself an expensive delux BMW worth Rs 45 lakhs. Her fans have wished her congratulations on her purchase. She had starred in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. (Image Source: Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram)
6. Faisal Shaikh- Range Rover
Tik Tok sensation and an influencer, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu bought a new Range Rover that costs around Rs 50 lakh and flaunted it in his Insta handle. He will be taking part in the Rohit Shetty popular reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 12. (Image Source: Mr.Faisu/Instagram)