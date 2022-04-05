Search icon
Tejasswi Prakash buys brand new Audi Q7 worth Rs 1 crore, receives it with boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash went with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to buy a brand new Audi Q7.

  • Apr 05, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday bought a brand new Audi Q7. She went with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to receive the luxurious car. Pictures of her buying the car, posing with the new toy is going viral on Instagram.

Take a look:

1. Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash went with Karan Kundrra to receive her brand new car.

2. Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra posing with brand new Audi Q7

Happy couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen posing with the brand new Audi Q7.

3. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash was looking really happy after buying the luxurious car.

4. Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundraa taking selfie

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra can be seen taking selfies with the gorgeous Audi Q7.

5. Karan Kundrra clicking photos for Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra can be seen taking pictures for Tejasswi Prakash. They were giving major couple goals today.

