Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening

The much-awaited epic series Taj-Divided by Blood had a grand screening and it was graced by known personalities from Bollywood.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 02, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydri, Aashim Gulati, Taaha Shah, and Sandhya Mirdul-starrer series Taj- Divided by Blood has been one of the most awaited series ever since its trailer was unveiled. Recently, the team Taj held a grand premiere of the series. Several celebrities from Bollywood graced the premiere night. Let's take a look at it (Images source: Viral Bhayani). 

1. Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah
1/7

We start our gallery with the leading star of the series. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Emperor Akbar in the series, and he was spotted attending the screening with his son Imaad Shah. 

2. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
2/7

Bobby Deol also attended the screening and he was spotted with actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi. Bobby will also play Emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. 

3. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
3/7

Huma Qureshi was among the early arrivals at the screening, and she posed gracefully for the paps. 

4. Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot
4/7

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot attended the screening, and he posed for the paps with a big smile. 

5. Helly Shah

Helly Shah
5/7

Helly Shah was also spotted attending the screening. The Jai Ho actress has been absent from the media glare, so her presence was met with positive response from the media. 

6. Ahana Kumra

Ahana Kumra
6/7

Here's Ahana Kumra, giving out royal vibes at the screening of Taj. 

7. Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill
7/7

We end our list with Jimmy Shergill. The actor was spotted in his casual avatar, and he posed for the paps with a smile. 

