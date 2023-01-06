Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan

As Bhuvan Bam has made it big, he decided to celebrate his mainstream series with close friends.

After winning India's youth with his YouTube channel, influencer and comedian Bhuvan Bam has turned into a full-time actor. After Dhindora, Bhuvan's next series Taaza Khabar took him to a whole new level. On Thursday, Bhuvan kept a special screening of Taaza Khabar for his close friends. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)