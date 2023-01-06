Search icon
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan

As Bhuvan Bam has made it big, he decided to celebrate his mainstream series with close friends.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jan 06, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

After winning India's youth with his YouTube channel, influencer and comedian Bhuvan Bam has turned into a full-time actor. After Dhindora, Bhuvan's next series Taaza Khabar took him to a whole new level. On Thursday, Bhuvan kept a special screening of Taaza Khabar for his close friends. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli
Let's start our gallery with the pretty, bubbly Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli. Last year, the young content creator made her debut as an actress with JugJugg Jeeyo. 

2. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui
Next, we have stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The Lock Upp winner had an amazing 2022, and his smile says it all. 

3. Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan
Let's give it up for the Sakht Launda aka Zakir Khan. The stand-up comedian and content creator also graced the premiere to cheer his fellow colleague. 

4. Chinky-Minky

Chinky-Minky
Surabhi and Samridhi Mehra, famously known as comical siblings Chinky-Minky added glamour to the screening with their presence. 

5. Team Taaza Khabar

Team Taaza Khabar
Lastly, we have team Taaza Khabar and Bhuvan Bam posing with Deven Bhojani and other cast members of the show.

