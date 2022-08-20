Search icon
Streaming this week: Shamshera, Heaven, Tamil Rockerz, Duranga, binge-watch these films, shows this weekend

The weekend is loaded with a bag full of interesting binge-watch content. Let's take a look at it.

OTT is here to kill your weekend boredom, and we are here to inform you about the content for this weekend. Let's take a look at it. (All images source: Twitter)

1. Shamshera

Shamshera
1/6

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera might fail in cinemas, but it can be a decent watch at home. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Tamil Rockerz

Tamil Rockerz
2/6

You know the name, now get an insight behind the biggest piracy website. Tamil Rockerz promises to be a nail-biting crime thriller. 

Where to watch: Sony Liv

3. Duranga

Duranga
3/6

Speaking about nail-biting crime thrillers, Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Duranga will also keep you at the edge of your seat. 

Where to watch: ZEE5

4. The Next 365 Days

The Next 365 Days
4/6

Here comes the third instalment of the famous erotic-crime franchise. The Next 365 Days promises to be bolder, better, and more shocking than ever. 

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Heaven

Heaven
5/6

The 2022 Malayalam film Heaven is an investigative thriller starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sminu Sijo, and Sudev Nair.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Sherdil- The Philibit Saga

Sherdil- The Philibit Saga
6/6

We end our list with Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil. The Srijit Mukerji film is a thought-provoking piece of cinema, and it leaves you craving for more. 

Where to watch: Netflix

DNA Originals
More
