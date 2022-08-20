Streaming this week: Shamshera, Heaven, Tamil Rockerz, Duranga, binge-watch these films, shows this weekend

The weekend is loaded with a bag full of interesting binge-watch content. Let's take a look at it.
OTT is here to kill your weekend boredom, and we are here to inform you about the content for this weekend. Let's take a look at it. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Shamshera
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera might fail in cinemas, but it can be a decent watch at home.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Tamil Rockerz
You know the name, now get an insight behind the biggest piracy website. Tamil Rockerz promises to be a nail-biting crime thriller.
Where to watch: Sony Liv
3. Duranga
Speaking about nail-biting crime thrillers, Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Duranga will also keep you at the edge of your seat.
Where to watch: ZEE5
4. The Next 365 Days
Here comes the third instalment of the famous erotic-crime franchise. The Next 365 Days promises to be bolder, better, and more shocking than ever.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Heaven
The 2022 Malayalam film Heaven is an investigative thriller starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sminu Sijo, and Sudev Nair.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
6. Sherdil- The Philibit Saga
We end our list with Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil. The Srijit Mukerji film is a thought-provoking piece of cinema, and it leaves you craving for more.
Where to watch: Netflix