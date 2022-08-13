Search icon
Streaming This Week: Shabaash Mithu, Indian Matchmaking 2 to Rashtra Kavach Om, OTT releases to watch

OTT releases that you can watch with your family at home because we all know 'home is where our heart is.'

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 13, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

The weekend is approaching, and we are back with another list of OTT releases that you can watch with your family at home because we all know 'home is where our heart is.' 

Take a look:

1. Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu
Taapsee Pannu's film Shabaash Mithu revolves around the story of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Where to watch: Voot Select

Release date: August 12, 2022

2. Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking
Sima Taparia has returned with the second season of Indian Matchmaking. On Friday, #IndianMatchmaking was trending on social media.  

3. Rashtra Kavach Om

Rashtra Kavach Om
Rashtra Kavach Om starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, directed by Kapil Verma, is the story of Om Rathore who is a special papa forces commando.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: August 11, 2022

4. Window Seat

Window Seat
Kannada film Window Seat is the story of a romantic person, Raghu who is a loner. The film stars Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand, and Amrutha Iyengar. 

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: August 11

5. Cadaver

Cadaver
Tamil film Cadaver starring Amala Paul revolves around the story of a surgeon who solves mysterious deaths. 

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: August 12

6. Malayankunju

Malayankunju
Malayankunju, Malayalam film, stars Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Irshad and others. The film was a super hit at box office.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 11

