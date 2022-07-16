Streaming This Week: Jitendra Kumar's Jaadugar to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari , OTT releases to watch

From Jitendra Kumar starrer Jaadugar to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari, the weekend is jam-packed with new series and movies.
The weekend is here, and we are all excited to watch new shows and movies with our family in order to spend more time with them. From Jitendra Kumar starrer Jaadugar to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari, the weekend is jam-packed with new series and movies.
So without wasting time, let's take a look at the latest OTT releases:
1. Janhit Mein Jaari
Janhit Mein Jaari is a story of a sales officer who works for a local condom manufacturer, it is a perfect mix of comedy and emotions. (Image credit: Zee Studios/YouTube)
Release date: 15th July
Where to Watch: Zee5
2. Veetla Vishesham
Veetla Vishesham is an adaptation of Ayushman Khurrana's film Badhaai Ho. It stars RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi and Aparna Balamurali. (Image credit: Zee Studios/YouTube)
Release Date: July 15
Where to Watch: Zee5
3. Persuasion
Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding and others. The story revolves around the girl who decided not to marry a handsome guy but meet him again after 8 years. (Image credit: Movie Coverage/ YouTube)
Release Date: July 18
Where to Watch: Netflix
4. Jaadugar
Jitendra Kumar starrer Jaadugar, which also features Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi, revolves around a small-time magician. (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)
Release Date: July 15
Where to Watch: Netflix
5. Vaashi
Vaashi is a Malayalam courtroom drama that stars Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh. The film will also be available in three languages Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. (Image credit: Think Music/YouTube)
Release Date: July 17
Where to Watch: Netflix
6. Comicstaan Season 3
If you are a comedy lover, then the third season of Comicstaan has been released on the OTT platform. It will be judged by Zakin Khan, Sumukhi, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian. (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)
Release Date: July 15
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Videos