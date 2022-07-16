Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: Jitendra Kumar's Jaadugar to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari , OTT releases to watch

From Jitendra Kumar starrer Jaadugar to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari, the weekend is jam-packed with new series and movies.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 16, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

The weekend is here, and we are all excited to watch new shows and movies with our family in order to spend more time with them. From Jitendra Kumar starrer Jaadugar to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari, the weekend is jam-packed with new series and movies.

So without wasting time, let's take a look at the latest OTT releases:

 

1. Janhit Mein Jaari

Janhit Mein Jaari
1/6

Janhit Mein Jaari is a  story of a sales officer who works for a local condom manufacturer, it is a perfect mix of comedy and emotions. (Image credit: Zee Studios/YouTube)

Release date: 15th July

Where to Watch: Zee5

2. Veetla Vishesham

Veetla Vishesham
2/6

Veetla Vishesham is an adaptation of Ayushman Khurrana's film Badhaai Ho. It stars RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi and Aparna Balamurali. (Image credit: Zee Studios/YouTube)

Release Date: July 15

Where to Watch: Zee5

3. Persuasion

Persuasion
3/6

Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding and others. The story revolves around the girl who decided not to marry a handsome guy but meet him again after 8 years. (Image credit: Movie Coverage/ YouTube)

Release Date: July 18

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Jaadugar

Jaadugar
4/6

Jitendra Kumar starrer Jaadugar, which also features Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi, revolves around a small-time magician. (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Release Date: July 15

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. Vaashi

Vaashi
5/6

Vaashi is a Malayalam courtroom drama that stars Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh. The film will also be available in three languages Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. (Image credit: Think Music/YouTube)

Release Date: July 17

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. Comicstaan Season 3

Comicstaan Season 3
6/6

If you are a comedy lover, then the third season of Comicstaan has been released on the OTT platform. It will be judged by Zakin Khan, Sumukhi, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian.  (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Release Date: July 15

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Videos

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.