Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch

From Kamal Haasan's Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, here's list of the latest OTT releases.
The weekend is here, you must be excited to spend time with your loved one. Without a doubt, the best way to spend quality time with family or friends is to watch movies and series with them at home. Therefore, we are here to help you with some latest releases.
Check out:
1. Vikram
Kamal Haasan fans can now watch his latest film Vikram on OTT, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: July 8
2. Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
Ranveer Singh can be seen performing his own stunts in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 8
3. Koffee with Karan
The most anticipated talk show, Koffee With Karan season 7 is back on Disney+Hotstar. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: July 8
4. The Gone Game 2
The second season of the Indian psychological thriller web series will now be available on OTT. It features Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilaonkar, Lubna Salim.
Where to Watch: Voot Select
Release Date: July 10
5. The Sea Beast
The story of The Sea Beast revolves around a legendary sea monster who is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship. (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 8
6. Modern Love Hyderabad
Modern Love Hyderabad revolves around 6 diverse love stories. It features Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Suhasnini Maniratnam, and others.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 8