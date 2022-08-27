Search icon
Streaming This Week: Delhi Crime 2, Maharani 2 to Criminal Justice S3, OTT releases to watch

The weekend is here, so we are back with the list of OTT releases that you can watch with your family or friends at home. From Delhi Crime 2, Maharani 2 to Criminal Justice S3, take a look at the new series and films released this week:

 

1. Delhi Crime 2

Delhi Crime 2
1/6

Delhi Crime is back with another season, the series has been released and is being loved by netizens. It stars Shefali Shah, Rashika Duggal, Adil Hussain, and others in lead roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 26

2. Hit: The First Case

Hit: The First Case
2/6

Hit: The First Case, the remake of the Telugu film Hit, stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. It also features Sanjay Narvekar, Aparna Bajpai and Milind Gunaji.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: August 28

3. Maharani 2

Maharani 2
3/6

Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani 2, directed by Ravindra Gautam, has grabbed attention with its storyline. The series is now available on OTT platform.

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Release date: August 25

4. Military Prosecutor Doberman

Military Prosecutor Doberman
4/6

Military Prosecutor Doberman is a Korean drama directed by Jin Chan-gyu. It stars Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah in lead roles.

Release date: August 27

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Criminal Justice S3

Criminal Justice S3
5/6

Criminal Justice season 3 which features Pankaj Tripathi revolves around the judiciary system and its limit. It also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli.

Where to Watch: Sidney+Hotsar

Release date: August 26

6. Me Time

Me Time
6/6

Me Time revolves around the story of a father who loves to be at home and enjoys time with family. 

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: August 26

