Step inside Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's luxurious house

'Shark Tank India' judge Anupam Mittal, who is also the founder of Shaadi.com, has a beautiful house.

  • Apr 06, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

'Shark Tank India' judge Anupam Mittal, who is also the founder of Shaadi.com, is married to model Anchal Kumar. The couple has a beautiful home, they often give glimpses of their luxurious house on social media.

Take a look:

 

1. Living area

Anupam Mittal's house has a beautiful living area with grey sofas and two round tables.

2. Balcony

Anupam Mittal has a huge balcony with glass walls in his house. The couple has kept some plants there. 

3. Hall

Anupam Mittal's house has a spacious hall. Toys are kept for his daughter in the hall.

4. Dining Hall

They have a huge dining area with a wooden table and high-rise cushioned chairs.

5. Puja area (Temple)

Anupam Mittal's house has a simple temple in his house. The couple often given glimpse of the temple on festivals. 

