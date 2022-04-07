Step inside Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's luxurious house

'Shark Tank India' judge Anupam Mittal, who is also the founder of Shaadi.com, has a beautiful house.
'Shark Tank India' judge Anupam Mittal, who is also the founder of Shaadi.com, is married to model Anchal Kumar. The couple has a beautiful home, they often give glimpses of their luxurious house on social media.
Take a look:
1. Living area
Anupam Mittal's house has a beautiful living area with grey sofas and two round tables.
2. Balcony
Anupam Mittal has a huge balcony with glass walls in his house. The couple has kept some plants there.
3. Hall
Anupam Mittal's house has a spacious hall. Toys are kept for his daughter in the hall.
4. Dining Hall
They have a huge dining area with a wooden table and high-rise cushioned chairs.
5. Puja area (Temple)
Anupam Mittal's house has a simple temple in his house. The couple often given glimpse of the temple on festivals.