FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'

Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's dreamy Mumbai home is a blend of boho charm and rustic elegance, SEE PICS

Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here

Masaba Gupta sets major fitness goals with her intense workout routine in viral Instagram video

Who is Ashish Kapoor? Television actor arrested in Pune over sexual assault allegations

'Colonial era is now over': Putin slams Europe's plans for sanctions on India, China

This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...

Ahead of Asia Cup, MLA's son-in-law joins Team India, BCCI gives him BIG opportunity to..., he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for meeting...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomePhotos

TELEVISION

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Popular television actress Karishma Tanna is living her life queen-size. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, he visited Karishma at her home and shot a special segment. Take a look at her beautiful house, a sprawling duplex situated at the hub of Mumbai.

Simran Singh | Sep 04, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

1.The memory wall

The memory wall
1

After marrying businessman Varun Bangera, Karishma moved into the duplex apartment in Bandra. At the start of the home, you'll get to see a wall of memories, photos of Karishma-Varun's wedding celebrations, and some quality time moments spent with the family. 

Advertisement

2.The grand vintage chandelier

The grand vintage chandelier
2

One of the major attractions of Karishma's home is the vintage chandelier. This antique adds the perfect glow to their abode and illuminates souvenirs and stories from their European travels.

3.Karishma Tanna's love for artifacts

Karishma Tanna's love for artifacts
3

Nearby chandelier, there’s a thoughtfully curated corner dedicated to European souvenirs the couple has collected during their travels—infusing the room with character and wanderlust.

4.The elegant living room of Karishma Tanna's duplex

The elegant living room of Karishma Tanna's duplex
4

The living room follows a refined palette of white, beige, and black—the couple’s preferred colours. The mismatched sofas contribute to a cosy, eclectic atmosphere, centred around a striking white-and-black lined coffee table. The mismatched sofas contribute to a cozy, eclectic atmosphere, centered around a striking white-and-black lined coffee table. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.The sprawling balcony at Karishma Tanna's duplex

The sprawling balcony at Karishma Tanna's duplex
5

The balcony is beautifully styled with wall-mounted mirrors and chic decor pieces. Large potted plants skirt the perimeter, offering both privacy and greenery. The result is a lush, charming retreat that invites tranquillity and shared moments. 

6.The overall aesthetic & ambience

The overall aesthetic & ambience
6

The duplex embodies modern luxury with its airy spaces, and a minimalist yet warm color scheme—blending whites, greys, creams, and beiges. These choices, combined with natural light and thoughtful decor, create a serene and refined home aesthetic.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, who makes her international debut in China; fuels speculations of being 'groomed' to lead North Korea
Meet Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, who makes her international debut...
Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods: 'We feel it is our responsibility to...'
Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Ikk Kudi postponed due to Punjab floods
Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home
Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home
How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose
Devika Das: Authentic Leadership for Asian Executives
GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here
GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE