Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Sep 04, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
1.The memory wall
After marrying businessman Varun Bangera, Karishma moved into the duplex apartment in Bandra. At the start of the home, you'll get to see a wall of memories, photos of Karishma-Varun's wedding celebrations, and some quality time moments spent with the family.
2.The grand vintage chandelier
One of the major attractions of Karishma's home is the vintage chandelier. This antique adds the perfect glow to their abode and illuminates souvenirs and stories from their European travels.
3.Karishma Tanna's love for artifacts
Nearby chandelier, there’s a thoughtfully curated corner dedicated to European souvenirs the couple has collected during their travels—infusing the room with character and wanderlust.
4.The elegant living room of Karishma Tanna's duplex
The living room follows a refined palette of white, beige, and black—the couple’s preferred colours. The mismatched sofas contribute to a cosy, eclectic atmosphere, centred around a striking white-and-black lined coffee table. The mismatched sofas contribute to a cozy, eclectic atmosphere, centered around a striking white-and-black lined coffee table.
5.The sprawling balcony at Karishma Tanna's duplex
The balcony is beautifully styled with wall-mounted mirrors and chic decor pieces. Large potted plants skirt the perimeter, offering both privacy and greenery. The result is a lush, charming retreat that invites tranquillity and shared moments.
6.The overall aesthetic & ambience
The duplex embodies modern luxury with its airy spaces, and a minimalist yet warm color scheme—blending whites, greys, creams, and beiges. These choices, combined with natural light and thoughtful decor, create a serene and refined home aesthetic.