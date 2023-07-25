Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Abdu Rozik has recently bought a lavish home for himself in London. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant's new two-floor house has an in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more.

The Tajikistan-born Abdu Rozik gained enormous fame after he was seen in the last season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old boxer and singer also made special appearances in the ongoing reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, and Bigg Boss OTT 2, also hosted by Khan.

He has recently bought a luxurious two-floor home for himself in London. The world's smallest singer gave a tour of his new house in a short video on his social media channels. Have a look at his new home with an in-built spa room, personal gym, large swimming pool, classic bedroom, and more.