Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Abdu Rozik has recently bought a lavish home for himself in London. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant's new two-floor house has an in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more.
The Tajikistan-born Abdu Rozik gained enormous fame after he was seen in the last season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old boxer and singer also made special appearances in the ongoing reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, and Bigg Boss OTT 2, also hosted by Khan.
He has recently bought a luxurious two-floor home for himself in London. The world's smallest singer gave a tour of his new house in a short video on his social media channels. Have a look at his new home with an in-built spa room, personal gym, large swimming pool, classic bedroom, and more.
1. Abdu Rozik London home - Large living and dining area
Abdu Rozik has a large living and dining area with a sitting capacity of more than ten people on the ground floor at his new home in the British capital.
2. Abdu Rozik London home - Personal gym
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has a small personal gym with the latest pieces of equipment and a treadmill in the underground space of his new home.
3. Abdu Rozik London home - Spa and thermal room
Abdu Rozik's London home also has an in-built spa and thermal room, which the singer said he has built for resting and yoga purposes after his workout.
4. Abdu Rozik London home - Huge swimming pool
On the underground level itself, Abdu has a huge swimming pool with a jacuzzi. The singer said that he loves this space the most in each of his homes.
5. Abdu Rozik London home - Beautiful bedroom
The world's smallest singer Abdu, due to his stunted height, has a beautiful bedroom with classic interiors in his massive two-storey London home.