Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos

Tanvi Hegde is still known as Frooti to millennials, and the cute girl has grown up to become a beautiful girl.
Every 90s kid out there knows Frooti from the fantasy-adventure show Son Pari. Tanvi Hegde gained lifetime popularity for playing the role of Frooti, and Gen-Z still remembers the cute, bubbly girl from the show. Tanvi is a private person, yet she has shared some of her recent pics on her social media. The grown-up Frooti will surely surprise you. Chalo, let's take a look. (Images source: Tanvi Hegde Instagram)
1. Yup, she's grown up Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde
Are you feeling old? This is your favourite Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde. Although she looks unrecognisable, you will get a quick flashback of the show, as soon as you see her photos.
2. Tanvi Hegde looks adorable in traditionals
How adorable Tanvi looks in the traditional outfit. Hegde shared the photos with hearts emoji.
3. A closer look at Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde
Tanvi Hegde is a private person, and she isn't quite active on social media. In her Instagram profile, there are only 8 posts, and she has shared photos with a months gap.
4. Tanvi Hegde's life mantra
Tanvi Hedge believes in "Be weird. Be random. Be who you are. Don’t exhaust yourself with hate. Show the world that you are capable and full of love."
5. The lovable Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde
Tanvi has earned lifetime fame by playing Frooti to perfection. Her show Son Pari was among the popular shows from early 2000, and it has gained cult status among 90s kids.