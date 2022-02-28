'Smart Jodi': Concept, contestants, judges, all you need to know about the show

Star Plus has launched a new show called 'Smart Jodi,' which brings together the most prominent celebrity couples on one platform. The show, which debuted on February 27, featured adoring celebrity couples such as recently married Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, as well as Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha. The couples were introduced to the viewers in the first episode, which aroused their interest to see what was in store for them on the show.

Check out the release date, timing, contestant lists, judges, and more of the exciting show on Star Plus as fans wait for the next episode.