'Smart Jodi': Concept, contestants, judges, all you need to know about the show

Star Plus has launched a new show called 'Smart Jodi,' which brings together the most prominent celebrity couples on one platform. The show, which debuted on February 27, featured adoring celebrity couples such as recently married Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, as well as Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha. The couples were introduced to the viewers in the first episode, which aroused their interest to see what was in store for them on the show.
1. Concept
Smart Jodi, a new Star Plus show, stars ten real-life celebrity couples that demonstrate their relationship, love story, and bond while participating in exciting activities.
2. Host and where to watch
The show will be accessible to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and Star Plus and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.
3. Contestants
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee.
4. Judges
According to reports, there will be no judges on the show because the couples would have to complete the tasks and make it to the finals to earn the grand prize.
5. Telugu show remake
The show is based on Star Maa's popular Telugu show 'Ishmart Jodi'.