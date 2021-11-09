Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is a vision in blue, drops sun-kissed pics

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's most recent photos, which have gone viral.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, has been generating quite a stir online with her gorgeous photographs. When the celebrity youngster posts photos that make people turn their heads, the internet goes berserk. Shweta Tiwari, who was most recently seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' is frequently seen on her daughter's Instagram.