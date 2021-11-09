Search icon
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is a vision in blue, drops sun-kissed pics

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's most recent photos, which have gone viral.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 09, 2021, 08:05 PM IST

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, has been generating quite a stir online with her gorgeous photographs. When the celebrity youngster posts photos that make people turn their heads, the internet goes berserk. Shweta Tiwari, who was most recently seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' is frequently seen on her daughter's Instagram.

1. Palak Tiwari shares new pics

Palak Tiwari shares new pics
1/5

Palak Tiwari shared stunning photos of herself wearing a gorgeous dress on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

2. Palak Tiwari dons blue satin dress

Palak Tiwari dons blue satin dress
2/5

Palak Tiwari is dressed in a seductive satin blue dress that enhances her curves.

3. Palak Tiwari's on-point makeup

Palak Tiwari's on-point makeup
3/5

The Starkid is wearing a natural look with a smooth base and nude lipstick.

4. Palak Tiwari looks like a diva

Palak Tiwari looks like a diva
4/5

Palak Tiwari said she doesn't wear this colour often when she shared the photos with her fans. "Don't wear this colour a lot but oh well," she captioned the photos.

5. Palak Tiwari's off-shoulder dress

Palak Tiwari's off-shoulder dress
5/5

When Palak posts pictures of herself, her fans go berserk. In any outfit she wears, she looks absolutely stunning. Her recent photos in an off-shoulder dress are an example of this.

