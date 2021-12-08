Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is a true style icon, check her bold pictures

Ever since she returned to Instagram after a short break, Palak Tiwari has been causing a sensation on the internet.
Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, has been causing a sensation on the internet with her beautiful pictures. The ‘Bijlee’ girl never fails to impress her fans, she often drops her sizzling hot pictures on social media. Ever since she returned to Instagram after a short break, the star kid has been serving up some real glamour via her bold photoshoots.
Take a look:
1. Palak Tiwari's retro look
Palak Tiwari looked mesmerising in her latest retro photoshoot. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Tired my hand at that retro thing."
2. Palak Tiwari's glamorous
Undoubtedly, Palak Tiwari is one of the most glamorous star kids that we have in India. She never fails to impress fans with her style statement.
3. Palak Tiwari in black dress
Palak Tiwari looked no less than a professional model when she opted for a black dress.
4. Palak Tiwari in blue dress
Palak Tiwari impressed her fans when she dropped pictures of herself in a short blue dress on Instagram.
5. Palak Tiwari's 'Bijlee Bijlee' look
‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is Palak Tiwari’s first music video, which is a huge hit. Earlier, Shweta posted a video in which she grooved to the song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with her daughter.