Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shweta Tiwari has once again set the internet on fire in a polka dot dress with a plunging neckline in her latest photos on Instagram. Check out the viral pictures here.
1. Shweta Tiwari bold photos
Shweta looked sexy and hot in a polka-dot dress with a plunging neckline in her latest ravishing photos, clicked at the poolside in Novotel Mumbai International Airport hotel.
2. Fans compare Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari
Shweta's fans compared the actress with her daughter Palak Tiwari with comments such as, "She has failed her daughter as well", and "Give a chance to your daughter now".
3. Shweta Tiwari as Prerna
Shweta gained national fame after playing the lead character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, one of the longest-running daily soaps on Star Plus, in the 2000s.
4. Shweta Tiwari reality shows
Shweta has participated in numerous reality television shows. She won Bigg Boss 4 in 2011 and reached the top 5 in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2021.
5. Shweta Tiwari filmy career
Shweta made her Hindi film debut in the psychological thriller Madhoshi in 2004. She has then since appeared in multiple Bhojpuri, Marathi, Kannada, and even a Pakistani film.