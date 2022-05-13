Search icon
Shweta Tiwari raises temperature in sheer floral outfit, drops stunning photos

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's jaw-dropping photos here.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 13, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari, a well-known television actress, shared photographs from her recent photoshoot on Instagram. She is known as Bollywood's 'hot mama'. When the actress posts pictures on social media, fans flock to the comments area and praise her well.

1. Shweta Tiwari's post

Shweta Tiwari's post
1/6

Shweta Tiwari's name is on the list of Bollywood's hottest moms. Shweta recently uploaded some photos of herself looking sexy.

2. Shweta Tiwari's outfit

Shweta Tiwari's outfit
2/6

Shweta Tiwari donned black shorts and a blue top under a sheer black attire.

3. Shweta Tiwari flaunts green earrings

Shweta Tiwari flaunts green earrings
3/6

Shweta Tiwari was seen sporting large green earrings that complemented her ensemble wonderfully.

4. Shweta Tiwari's makeup

Shweta Tiwari's makeup
4/6

Shweta Tiwari kept her makeup simple. She opted for a natural lip colour, highlighter, and flawless foundation.

5. Shweta Tiwari poses for the lens

Shweta Tiwari poses for the lens
5/6

Shweta Tiwari is seen making some breathtaking poses while flaunting her toned body.

6. Shweta Tiwari's TV shows

Shweta Tiwari's TV shows
6/6

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh, she was one of the top five contestants of the show.

