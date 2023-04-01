Search icon
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'

Shweta Tiwari is giving surprises to her followers with every other social media post. Her latest photos will leave you amazed.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 01, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari is here to make your weekend better. The actress posed in shimmery bodycon and it gave a perfect example of a 'boss lady.' Let's take a look at the latest photos. (Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram) 

1. Shweta Tiwari- The lady boss

Shweta Tiwari- The lady boss
1/5

Here's first photo from Shweta Tiwari's latest post. The actress is giving away royal vibes in shimmery bodycon outfit. 

2. Shweta Tiwari slaying fashion police like a pro

Shweta Tiwari slaying fashion police like a pro
2/5

A netizen commented on the photo, "She's 47, but doesn't look like one," and you will completely agree with it. Shweta Tiwari is re-writing fashion rules, and slaying the fashion police like a pro. 

3. Shweta Tiwari's sexy walk

Shweta Tiwari's sexy walk
3/5

Shweta Tiwari shared the photos with the caption, "Walking to destiny!" Netizens are stunned by her new look. 

4. Shweta Tiwari in saree or bodycon?

Shweta Tiwari in saree or bodycon?
4/5

This was the previous post of Shweta Tiwari. Several netizens are figuring out whether she looks hotter in a saree or bodycon. What do you think? 

5. Shweta Tiwari hailed as 'timeless queen'

Shweta Tiwari hailed as 'timeless queen'
5/5

In her latest photos, a few netizens have said, "All hail the beauty queen." Another user wrote, "Timeless queen." A user wrote, "Absolutely stunning." 

