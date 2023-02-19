photoDetails

Shireen Mirza looks sexy at bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee's bachelorette party

Actress Shireen Mirza and her girl gang decide to give the perfect bachelor party to her co-star and friend Krishna Mukherjee.

Shireen Mirza aka Simmi of Ye Hai Mohabbatein hosted a surprise bachelorette for her friends Krishna Mukherjee in Thailand. The girls partied hard and their Instagram is full of vibrant memories. Let's take a look at the bash through photos. (Images source: Shireen Mirza Instagram)

1. Shireen Mirza enjoying the vibes of Thailand

1/5 Here's Shireen Mirza enjoying being the host of her friend Krishna Mukherjee's bachelorette. Shireen was looking sexy in a blue one-shoulder fringe mini dress.

2. Shireen Mirza looking gorgeously sexy with her girl gang

3. Shireen Mirza and Krishna Mukherjee

3/5 Krishna Mukherjee and Shireen Mirza worked together in Ekta Kapoor's superhit series Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Since then, these two actresses are best of friends.

4. The night out of Shireen Mirza and gang

5. Krishna Mukherjee with her Mr Perfect