Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's sexy photos in a pantsuit that she shared on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 28, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill shared photos of herself from a recent photoshoot on Instagram while wearing a chic grey pantsuit and lace top. The celebrity exuded boss woman vibes while wearing the outfit and was set to rule over her followers' hearts. 

1. Shehnaaz Gill's outfit

Shehnaaz Gill's outfit
1/5

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing a grey pantsuit that looks amazing on her.

2. Shehnaaz Gill's accessories

Shehnaaz Gill's accessories
2/5

Shehnaaz Gill selected single-strand, dangling earrings. 

 

3. Shehnaaz Gill's makeup

Shehnaaz Gill's makeup
3/5

Shehnaaz opted for glossy coral pink lips, kohl-lined eyelids, smokey eye shadow, and mascara.

4. Shehnaaz Gill's footwear

Shehnaaz Gill's footwear
4/5

Shehnaaz Gill rocked killer high heels on a pair of black pointed leather boots.

5. Shehnaaz Gill's post and fans reaction

Shehnaaz Gill's post and fans reaction
5/5

Shehnaaz Gill shares the post with the caption, "Do whatever makes you happiest." Fans reacted tot the photos and called her a 'natural beauty.'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'
Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Players who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event
From Ekta Kapoor's XXX to Mastizaade: Erotic films and web series that sparked controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.