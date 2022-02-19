‘Shark Tank Judge’: 5 times when Ashneer Grover sparked meme fest on social media

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover, who is also the co-founder and chief executive of BharatPe, has been making headlines because of his honest and blunt review of the entrepreneurs who appeared on the business reality show. He was never afraid of speaking the truth. (All images: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

The 39-year-old made headlines every time he judged someone. His honest and difficult-to-understand personality invited memes, and he went viral on social media. Here are 5 times Ashneer made headlines after giving harsh reviews on the show: