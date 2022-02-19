‘Shark Tank Judge’: 5 times when Ashneer Grover sparked meme fest on social media

Ashneer Grover made headlines every time he judged someone on 'Shark Tank India'.
‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover, who is also the co-founder and chief executive of BharatPe, has been making headlines because of his honest and blunt review of the entrepreneurs who appeared on the business reality show. He was never afraid of speaking the truth. (All images: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)
The 39-year-old made headlines every time he judged someone. His honest and difficult-to-understand personality invited memes, and he went viral on social media. Here are 5 times Ashneer made headlines after giving harsh reviews on the show:
1. Ashneer Grover, ‘Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai’
Ashneer Grover had bluntly said ‘Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai’ when he didn’t like the product. ‘Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai’ became viral which sparked a meme fest on Instagram.
2. Ashneer Grover, ‘Bohot hi ganda fashion hai yeh’
Ashneer Grover judged a female entrepreneur, who invented reversible clothing, appeared on the show. He reviews her idea and said, “Bohot hi ganda fashion hai yeh. Mere ghar main toh koi nahi pehnne wala ise (This is the worst fashion trend and nobody at my home will ever wear it).” However, after the show, his wife was seen wearing the same dress gifted by the woman entrepreneur on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’
After which people started trolling him for his ‘dogalapan’ dialogue.
3. Ashneer Grover as Deepika Padukone
Ashneer Grover himself shared a doctored video in which he was morphed on Deepika Padukone’s face in the song ‘Ghoomar’. He was seen wearing a lehenga in the video.
4. Ashneer Grover, Dhanda
Ashneer Grover was heard calling the business ‘dhanda’. In no time, this word went viral and became meme material.
5. Ashneer Grover, Dairy brand Amul
Ashneer Grover’s dialogues became so famous that Dairy brand Amul also used his dialogue. They shared a photo on which, “Sabko Digest Hota Hai. 100 percent equity on taste.”