Into the luxurious life of Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover: High-end cars, palatial home and more

Sony LIV's Shark Tank India has been one of the most talked-about shows on Indian television of late. And Ashneer Grover, one of the 7 entrepreneur-judges (sharks) on the show has been one of the most searched jury members. Today, we will tell you about his net worth and his luxurious lifestyle.
1. Ashneer Grover's net worth
As per a report in GQ India, Ashneer Grover, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe, is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 700 crores. He is among the richest sharks on the show.
2. Ashneer Grover's luxury car collection
From a Mercedes Maybach S650 worth Rs 2.5 crore, Porsche Cayman S whose top variant in India is priced at Rs 1.89 crore, Mercedes Benz GLS 350 the price of which starts at Rs 1.14 crore in India to Audi A6 the price of which starts at Rs 58.80 lakh, Ashneer has several high-end cars in his garage.
3. Ashneer Grover's palatial Delhi home
After BharatPe's significant success, Ashneer Grover spared no expense in getting a palatial home for his family and him. Situated in Delhi's Panchsheel Park, the massive home is reportedly valued at upwards of Rs 30 crore, to say the least.
4. Ashneer Grover luxurious vacations
Whether he is travelling within India or abroad, for work or pleasure, Ashneer Grover makes it a point to travel in style and doesn't hesitate to splurge.
5. How Ashneer Grover earns his money - Investments
Ashneer Grover has been an active investor. He has his money invested in a series of industries including gaming, fintech, alcobev, health-tech, co-working and staffing. In fact, he had also invested in a fund that invested in the company that he co-founded -- Bharat Pe. He has investment in nearly 22 startups including EasyRewardz (loyalty), Recko (SaaS), Egregore Labs (Trading Analytics), Vested (Brokerage), Atom Finance (Investing Tools), Jupiter (NeoBanking), LenDen Club, (P2P NBFC), LiquiLoans (P2P NBFC), AngelList India (investing), Rupifi (lending), M2P (card issuance), India Gold (gold loan), Uni (consumer credit), JUNIO (Payments for kids), CredioGenics (Collection Saas), MyHQ (co-working space), Bira (alcobev), #ash (alternative tobacco), Nazara (gaming), Park+ (Parking assistant), Meddo (Primary Healthcare), Vahan (Staffing), among others.