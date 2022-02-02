Shamita Shetty's birthday bash turns into reunion for Bigg boss 15 contestants - See pics

'Bigg Boss 15' finalist Shamita Shetty celebrated a lavish birthday bash, and many of her show's housemates attended the bash.
Two days after 'Bigg Boss 15,' actress Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday. Shetty organised a huge birthday bash which was attended by family and a few friends from the show. Let's take a look at the attendees. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Akasa Singh
The singer Akasa Singh looked pretty in an orange bodycon dress and she happily posed for the camera.
2. Nishant Bhat
Nishant is in all smiles as he was smart enough to grab 10 lakh price money at the finale night, and he left the finale race before Shamita.
3. Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer
One of the early-evicted duo Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer also attended Shamita's birthday bash, and together they looked charming.
4. Jai Bhanushali with Mahi Vij
Television actor Jay Bhanushali was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 15,' and he attended Shamita's bash with his wife Mahi Vij.
5. Rakhi Sawant- Kashmira Shah
The two outspoken, controversial queens, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah also attended Shamita's party.
6. Umar Riaz
Bigg boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who gave the latest season's finale night a miss also attended Shamita's birthday party.
7. Pratik Sehajpal
Season 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal also attended the mega bash, and he looked dapper in white.
8. Raqesh Bapat
We end this list with birthday girl's beau Raqesh Bapat. He and Shamita posed for the shutterbugs and gave the 'picture-perfect' moment for the day.
Other than them, family members like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita's mother attended the bash. However, Karan Kundrra and season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash were not seen in the bash. Either they were not invited, or they chose to skip. Shamita and Tejasswi were at loggerheads in the show, so one can assume that Shamita chose not to invite them.